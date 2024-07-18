Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $240.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Shares of TFX opened at $230.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

