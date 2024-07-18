Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Trading Up 33.5%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$4.90. 475,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 962% from the average session volume of 44,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 45.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$142.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.12). Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of C$17.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.010044 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

