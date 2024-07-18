Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $185.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $112.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $152.35 on Monday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

