Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down to $70.68

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.68, but opened at $68.76. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 169,209 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

