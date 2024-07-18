Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $204.41. 3,022,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

