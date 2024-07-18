Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.83. The company had a trading volume of 61,463,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,230,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $167.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

