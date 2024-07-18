Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.87. 2,557,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,381. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.81 and its 200 day moving average is $333.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.