Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.49. 1,003,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

