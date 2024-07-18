Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $384,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ASML were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $918.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,895. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $362.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $935.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

