Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $517,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $123.40. 801,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.04.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

