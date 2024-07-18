Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $216,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,297 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 3,287,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255,246. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

