Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,903,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,814,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

