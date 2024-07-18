Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Textron has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.29.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

