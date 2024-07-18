The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 256.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 129,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

