The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells $100,650.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Buckle Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE BKE traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $39.47. 85,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,252. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

