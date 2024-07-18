The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.42.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,455. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

