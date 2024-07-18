The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $669.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

