Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.03. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 36,611 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 244,693 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

