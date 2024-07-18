Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 88,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 295,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

