Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $26.62

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.62, but opened at $27.76. Toast shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,065,108 shares changing hands.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Toast Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,566.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,455 shares of company stock worth $7,021,866. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

