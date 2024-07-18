Todd M. Cello Sells 12,865 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransUnion Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.