TotalEnergies (TTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 232,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,224. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
