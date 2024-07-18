TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Stock Price Up 20.2%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) rose 20.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.68 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.68 ($0.71). Approximately 556,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 121,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

TPXimpact Stock Up 17.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The firm has a market cap of £48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -192.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPXimpact

In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($653,611.72). Insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

