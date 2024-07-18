Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Down 0%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Track Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

