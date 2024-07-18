Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TTD opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $225,710,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.