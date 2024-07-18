Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $96.88. Approximately 522,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,116,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.