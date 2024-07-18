Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Update

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COOK opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Traeger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Traeger by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

