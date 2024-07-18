TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 2.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,247.60. 251,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,985. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,302.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,210.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

