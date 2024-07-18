Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
Shares of TNL opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
