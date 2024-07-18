Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) versus Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.09% 2.51% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.41 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 3 0 2.43 Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 166.87%.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)



Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trevali Mining



Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

