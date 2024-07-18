Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.