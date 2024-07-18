Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.