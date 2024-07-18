Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

TFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 58,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,841. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

