Truist Financial Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $150.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $138.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

