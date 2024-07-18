Truist Financial Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $32.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

