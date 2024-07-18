Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.12. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.