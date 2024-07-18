Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance
LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.12. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02).
