U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Director Acquires $449,900.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,219,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

