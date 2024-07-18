Uniswap Price Tops $7.82 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00012274 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $137.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00111813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.9398061 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $159,486,952.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

