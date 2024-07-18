UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of UNH opened at $573.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $573.61. The company has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.29.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
