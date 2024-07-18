UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 4.4 %
NYSE:UNH opened at $573.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.29. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $573.61. The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
