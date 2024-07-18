Unity Bancorp’s (UNTY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 9.2 %

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

UNTY opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $346.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.