Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.15. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

