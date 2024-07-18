Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

VMI traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,365. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average of $237.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $290.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

