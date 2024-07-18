Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $46.17 on Friday. Value Line has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Value Line Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

