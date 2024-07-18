Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Decreased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,719 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 101,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

