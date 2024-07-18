Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.31

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.31 and last traded at $124.11, with a volume of 61073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

