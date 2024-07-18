Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 85,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 505,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,437. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

