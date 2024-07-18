Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,166,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTI traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $273.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,092. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

