Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

