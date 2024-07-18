Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $168.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.