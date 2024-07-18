Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Calian Group (TSE:CGY) to Strong-Buy

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$55.02 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

